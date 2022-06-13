 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Persona 3, 4, and 5 are also coming to PS5 and Steam

Atlus’ beloved franchise is coming to even more platforms this year and next

By Ryan Gilliam
The Phantom Thieves stand together in an animated cutscene Image: Atlus/Sega

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam, Atlus confirmed on Monday. This news comes a day after the publisher revealed all three titles will come to Xbox platforms and Game Pass over the next year.

Those three Persona games are already available across various PlayStation platforms, but they’ll all be brought up to the PlayStation 5 with these new updates. Persona 5 Royal is currently playable on Sony’s latest console via PlayStation 4 backward compatibility. Persona 3 Portable was originally released for PSP, whereas Persona 4 Golden was a PlayStation Vita title originally. Golden has already come to Steam, but it’s the only mainline Persona game to do so, so this will be a PC first for both Portable and Royal.

There’s no mention of the Persona games coming to Nintendo Switch. The latest entry in Persona’s parent series — Shin Megami Tensei 5 — is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and Persona 5 protagonist Joker’s appeared as a DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If the Persona titles are eventually coming to the Switch, it’s possible that Nintendo could reveal some ports in its next, undated Nintendo Direct.

Persona 5 Royal is coming to Xbox and Game Pass on Oct. 21, with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden coming sometime in 2023. Atlus didn’t reveal a release window for the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of these games, and it’s currently unclear if Persona 5 Royal will launch first on Xbox or simultaneously on all three platforms this October.

