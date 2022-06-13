Knives Out’s next movie is called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The next Knives Out movie will hit Netflix this holiday season. On Monday, Rian Johnson announced the name of the new Benoit Blanc mystery on Twitter: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In a thread, Johnson described how much he wanted to emulate Agatha Christie and have each of Benoit Blanc’s mysteries take on a new tone (and also a new title). The detective, as played by Daniel Craig with an ambiguous and indecipherable Southern accent, will return, but the overall vibe will be different — it’s an homage to Christie’s masterful exploration of the genre, Johnson said.

“I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” he describes. He goes on to list some of the genres that Christie explored in her murder mysteries and what he aims to do with subsequent Benoit Blanc mysteries.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

The first Knives Out movie, which premiered in 2019, followed the wealthy and dysfunctional Thrombey family after patriarch Harlan is found dead. In the new movie, Benoit Blanc will find himself embroiled in a new mystery — with a totally new cast, characters, locations, and mystery.

There aren’t many more details known so far, but we do know that the cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke — and that filming was done in Greece.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix later this year.