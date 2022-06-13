Dying Light 2 gets free missions and photo mode in next patch

Dying Light 2 gets another chapter on Tuesday that, along with several other features coming in the game, is entirely free. A news release from Techland says the new missions kick off its pledge to support the open-world adventure for five years after launch.

The new chapter is called “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” and it will introduce the player to a new character, Harper. The Nightrunners are a largely disbanded faction in Dying Light 2’s city of Villedor; they helped civilians and braved the dangers of a city overrun by zombies.

Players can meet Harper in the Fish Eye Canteen, the settlement in the core of New Villedor that opens up about a third of the way into the main story. The missions involve helping him take down Special Infected, which will introduce new unlockables and progression to the player’s build. Players will also face two new monsters, the Volatile Tyrant and the Volatile Hive.

The new chapter will also introduce daily and weekly bounties to complete, as well as a series of “punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, and combat skills.”

Patch 1.4 also adds a long requested Photo Mode, whose features are explained by Marcin Surosz in this video published on Monday:

Last week, Techland formally closed support for the original Dying Light, seven years after its launch on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The studio marked that milestone by offering Dying Light: Definitive Edition — the base game plus all 26 downloadable content packs — at a deep discount on console and PC storefronts.

Players who bought Dying Light: Platinum Edition, which launched on various PC and console platforms between May 2021 and March 2022, will be automatically upgraded to Dying Light: Definitive Edition, which delivers five more content bundles.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched Feb. 4 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.