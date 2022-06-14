Capcom reveals more about Exoprimal, its 5v5 action game about a dinosaur crisis

Capcom revealed more about its dinosaur-slaughtering action game Exoprimal during a livestream on Monday, showcasing a variety of activities, mission types, and new Exo Suits that players will equip to battle waves of raptors. The publisher also announced a closed network test for Exoprimal, which will offer a preview of the action before the game’s 2023 launch.

During the Capcom Showcase livestream, game director Takuro Hiraoka detailed the variety of war games that players will take part in in Exoprimal, including the main Dino Survival mode: a PvEvP-style mode in which two teams of five race to complete objectives while battling dino hordes. Within Dino Survival are a number of mission types, including one where teams must protect a VTOL aircraft, one in which a specific dinosaur (among hundreds) must be eliminated, and one that involves whacking things with a giant glowing hammer.

Hiraoka also teased an enemy called the Neo Tyrannosaurus — which, if we’re guessing, sounds like a very, very, very large dinosaur — and direct player-versus-player components.

All of the game’s dino-crushing action is guided by Leviathan, an artificial intelligence which seems to have a hidden motivation of its own.

Exoprimal’s game director also showed off two new Exo Suit roles: Barrage, an assault class that specializes in explosives and has Ghost Rider hair, and Vigilant, another assault class that uses a railgun to snipe from longer range.

Players tempted by Exoprimal’s dino carnage can now register to take part in a network test that will be held on Steam this summer. The test is for Windows PC only and gameplay sessions will take place on July 11, July 25, and Aug. 7.

Exoprimal will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime next year.