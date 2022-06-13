 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Resident Evil Village DLC starring Rose Winters coming in October

DLC will also add a third-person mode, new Mercenaries content, and more

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Resident Evil Village’s downloadable content expansion, a new story starring Rose Winters and played in a third-person view, is coming to Capcom’s survival horror game this October. That add-on, titled the Winters’ Expansion, will include the story “Shadows of Rose,” which is set 16 years after the events of Village and will see Rose returning to locations in the original game to learn more about her special powers.

The Winters’ Expansion for Resident Evil Village will also include a third-person mode for the main game, giving players a new perspective on its protagonist, Ethan Winters. The DLC will also include new content for Village’s Mercenaries mode, including newly playable characters Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu.

Finally, the multiplayer spinoff for Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse, will also launch alongside that new content. Resident Evil Village’s Winters’ Expansion is coming Oct. 28.

Resident Evil Village’s post-release content plan was revealed last June at E3 2021. Capcom said at the time that development had just started on the DLC.

The predecessor to Village, 2017’s Resident Evil 7 biohazard, received a number of post-release story-based add-ons, including Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, Not A Hero starring Chris Redfield, and End of Zoe.

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In our review of the first-person survival-horror game, we called Village’s blend of gunplay and scares “the perfect cocktail of horror and action.”

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Joker 2 will be a musical, with Lady Gaga in early talks to play Harley Quinn

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5, Xbox Series X available now

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Dying Light 2 gets free missions and photo mode in next patch

By Owen S. Good
/ new

One Punch Man live-action movie will be directed by Fast and Furious’ Justin Lin

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Tech is notoriously anti-union. Microsoft is taking a different approach — neutrality

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Call of Duty: Warzone has a preview for its new map, Fortune’s Keep

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon