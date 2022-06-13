Resident Evil Village DLC starring Rose Winters coming in October

Resident Evil Village’s downloadable content expansion, a new story starring Rose Winters and played in a third-person view, is coming to Capcom’s survival horror game this October. That add-on, titled the Winters’ Expansion, will include the story “Shadows of Rose,” which is set 16 years after the events of Village and will see Rose returning to locations in the original game to learn more about her special powers.

The Winters’ Expansion for Resident Evil Village will also include a third-person mode for the main game, giving players a new perspective on its protagonist, Ethan Winters. The DLC will also include new content for Village’s Mercenaries mode, including newly playable characters Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu.

Finally, the multiplayer spinoff for Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse, will also launch alongside that new content. Resident Evil Village’s Winters’ Expansion is coming Oct. 28.

Resident Evil Village’s post-release content plan was revealed last June at E3 2021. Capcom said at the time that development had just started on the DLC.

The predecessor to Village, 2017’s Resident Evil 7 biohazard, received a number of post-release story-based add-ons, including Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, Not A Hero starring Chris Redfield, and End of Zoe.

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In our review of the first-person survival-horror game, we called Village’s blend of gunplay and scares “the perfect cocktail of horror and action.”