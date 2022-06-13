Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5, Xbox Series X available now

Resident Evil 7 biohazard and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, publisher Capcom announced Monday during a livestream. Players who have already bought any of the three on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get an upgrade (within the same console family) for free.

The current-generation console updates for those three Resident Evil games will support 4K resolution visuals, higher frame rates, and ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as 3D audio support.

The PlayStation 5 versions will make use of the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback. Furthermore, a patch bringing the same upgrades to PC will also be available, free, to owners of that game.

Resident Evil 2, a remake of the 1998 game by the same name, launched on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in January 2019. Resident Evil 3, likewise a remake of its 1999 namesake, launched on the same platforms in April 2020. Both feature gigantic, unstoppable bad guys (Mr. X in RE2; Nemesis in RE3) who spawned a cottage industry of humorous substitution mods.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard, launched in 2017, was the first feature-length release to use Capcom’s RE Engine (as did the two subsequent remakes). It’s also the first Resident Evil game to use a fully first-person player perspective.