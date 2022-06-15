People are using DALL-E mini to make meme abominations — like pug Pikachu

Art imitates life and then memes imitate art — and the glorious, unrelenting life cycle of content lives on. Thanks to an artificial intelligence-powered text-to-image generator called DALL-E mini, people are creating and sharing absolutely wretched images of well-known characters like Pikachu, the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, Darth Vader, and more. And for the past few months, these cursed images have circulated on Twitter via Weird Dall-E Generations.

DALL-E mini was made by Boris Dayma and can create images from simple Google search-style inputs. The namesake of the program is a reference to artist Salvador Dalí, since it mimics his surrealist art style. To use it, all you need to do is go to the website and type in a phrase like “gaming toilet.” It will then spin up a grid of nine images for you that fit the bill in a way that is technically accurate but incredibly uncanny. (You might have to try it a few times if the website has too much traffic.)

Now, folks are just testing it out to find the weirdest possible images it can create. Many of these have spread through Weird Dall-E Generations — people submit their favorite DALL-E mini generations via Reddit, and the Twitter account shares them. The account has released a few bangers recently, including: basketball Demogorgon, an MRI of Darth Vader, and Pikachu as a pug. While the program is touted by its creator as making art, it’s not surprising that people have mostly used it to create memes.

And here are a handful of our other favorites from the wild world of DALL-E mini.

This isn’t the first time fans have used similar programs to generate their own fun. In March, posts using an app called Wombo AI flooded feeds on Twitter with videos of characters singing songs.