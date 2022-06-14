 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Valheim coming to Xbox in 2023 as a ‘console launch exclusive’

It’ll be on PC Game Pass this year, too

By Nicole Carpenter
Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass, publisher Coffee Stain and developer Iron Gate announced Tuesday during Microsoft’s extended Xbox Games Showcase. Valheim will be playable via PC Game Pass (and on the Microsoft Store) in fall 2022, and will come to Xbox One and Xbox Series X via Game Pass in early spring 2023.

When they’re released, both versions will have full cross-play support at launch, “allowing Vikings to build, fight and survive together,” regardless of where they’re playing — Steam, Microsoft Store, or on console. Microsoft introduced Valheim as a console launch exclusive, meaning it’s not coming to Sony’s PlayStation platforms, at least not yet.

Valheim is expected to get its Mistlands update this year, which includes a new, tree-dense biome. The game’s last update, Mountains, added frost caves and feral monsters.

Valheim was originally released in early access on Windows PC in 2021. The increasingly popular game lets a group of players — up to 10 — explore the Viking world together. Developer Iron Gate said Valheim has surpassed 10 million copies in just over a year since its launch.

