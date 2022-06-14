 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Surreal horror RPG Omori coming to consoles this week

The cult hit is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 17

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
a photo of some kids smiling Image: Omocat

Omocat’s surreal horror role-playing game Omori was released in 2020 during the holidays, making it easy to miss for many. Now that it’s launching on consoles — Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One — on June 17, there’s another chance to catch up with the cult hit.

Omori was originally announced for consoles during a Nintendo Indie World broadcast in December 2021.

The game has drawn comparisons to both YumeNikki and Earthbound, and it’s a turn-based RPG that’s both thrilling and emotional. Throughout Omori, players will control four different characters that travel between worlds. Development began years ago after the game raised $203,300 on Kickstarter — well over its $22,000 goal.

Omori won two honorable mentions during the 2021 Independent Games Festival, and the game’s been praised for the way it handles mental health, including anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fallout 5 is coming after the next Elder Scrolls game, Todd Howard says

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Starfield has more ‘handcrafted’ content than any previous Bethesda game

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

STALKER 2 now coming in 2023

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Netflix shrugs off Squid Game’s damning critique of capitalism with new Squid Game reality series

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Mantine be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Cookie Run: Kingdom characters list and cookies guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon