Netflix’s newest animated show will be a gorgeous New York City love story

From Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes Entergalactic, a limited series

By Petrana Radulovic
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris partner up for Netflix’s newest animated limited series. Called Entergalactic, the show takes place in New York CIty and follows an aspiring artist as he attempts to balance love and success.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot — it’s mostly Jabari, the artist in question, lying on a couch and smoking a blunt, with the New York skyline visible in the background — it does reveal the gorgeous visuals.

Mescudi voices the main character, with Jessica Williams playing his stunning neighbor/love interest Meadow. Other cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy, Jabari’s best friend and weed dealer; Ty Dolla $sign as Ky, an “irreverent, and at times, inappropriate road dog”; Jabari’s Laura Harrier as Carmen, Jabari’s ex-girlfriend; and Vanessa Hudgens as Karina, Meadow’s “adorably pregnant” best friend.

Entergalactic hits Netflix on September 30.

