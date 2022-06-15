Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets FIFA 22 next week

FIFA 22, the most current edition of EA Sports’ soccer behemoth, joins EA Play on June 23, which means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get it for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, too.

FIFA 22 buttresses a June lineup of Xbox Game Pass games that includes two Ubisoft AAA titles, Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition. FIFA 22 arrives three weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 UEFA Champions League tournament, which crowned Real Madrid as Europe’s club soccer champion with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

FIFA 22 was a PlayStation Plus selection back for the month of May, the same month EA Sports began a cross-platform test of the game’s multiplayer modes. It’s widely expected that FIFA 23, which should launch in September, will implement cross-platform and cross-console play for the first time in series history.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get a full EA Play membership, which not only includes access to the EA Play library for console games, it also includes limited pre-release previews for some new Electronic Arts games, as well as a 10% discount on microtransactions in EA games.