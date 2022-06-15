The giant and expansive world of Octopath Traveler will be coming to your very tiny device soon. The next installment of the JRPG is called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, and it will be releasing to mobile devices this summer.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a new game set in the Octopath universe created by Team Asano and Square Enix. The game got a trailer today, which shows off the franchise’s iconic HD-2D look. The trailer doesn’t go into too much detail, but it tells us that our “journey in the critically acclaimed Octopath Traveler universe continues.” It also confirms that the game will be a single-player adventure, like the original adventure.

Those interested can sign up for pre-registration now. Square Enix is currently offering pre-registration for both Apple iOS and Android users. The developers will also host a livestream going into more details about the game Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT on Square Enix’s Twitch channel.

Octopath Traveler is a critically acclaimed single-player RPG from Square Enix, released in 2018. The game is a grand, sweeping fantasy adventure with turn-based combat that follows the stories of eight adventurers. Polygon named it one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2018, describing it as the “RPG the Nintendo Switch needed.”