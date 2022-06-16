Apex Legends’ next event puts Control on World’s Edge

Apex Legends’ latest limited-time event will bring back Control, the popular 9v9 game type that was introduced with season 12 back in February. Control’s return is one highlight in the Awakening Collection Event that gets underway June 21.

Another highlight: Lifeline gets a close-up with the latest Town Takeover, where a portion of the map is modeled on one of the game’s heroes. In this case, Lifeline’s Clinic, “a new place to heal up and chill out,” will be found in the northeast corner of Olympus, between Gardens and Grow Towers.

The Clinic features a Med-bay where players can stand and heal injured fighters, as well as a Care Package console in the back of the building, which doles out loot once per game.

As for Control, that will play on World’s Edge for the first time, with standbys Olympus and Storm Point also in the rotation. Respawn Entertainment promises matchmaking improvements with the next update, as well, in which slots missing at the start of Control will be filled with new players to prevent imbalanced matches.

Control appeared at the beginning of season 12 and was brought back for that season’s Collection Event in March, so a return engagement here was somewhat expected.

Of course, this is a collection event, so that means there are 24 limited-time cosmetics to pick up, including new Legendary skins for Horizon, Fuse, Ash, and others. Apex Legends’ official blog has more.

Apex Legends is currently in its 13th season, called Saviors, which premiered May 10 and will run until early August. Season 13 introduced a new Legend, Newcastle, and made major changes to the Storm Point map.