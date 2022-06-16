30-plus Xbox indie demos bring Summer Game Fest home, starting June 21

For the third year in a row, Microsoft is putting together a week of Xbox indie game demos tied to the news and announcements of Summer Game Fest. This year, that will take place from June 21 through June 27, with more than 30 demos of unreleased games appearing across Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Like in previous years, Microsoft has warned players that these demos can be rough around the edges compared to what they might typically expect from publicly available game demos. The idea is rooted in giving players a taste of what they might have seen on the E3 show floor in previous years, where the games on display were often in the middle of development rather than close to release.

Xbox hasn’t revealed the full list of demos that will be available just yet, but has teased that this year’s list will include action role-playing game Batora: Lost Haven, psychological thriller Broken Pieces, stylish first-person shooter Severed Steel, and adorable puzzle-platformer Tinykin.

For more details, check out the official announcement at Xbox Wire.