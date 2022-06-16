Abbott Elementary will return for a second season this September

Abbott Elementary, one of the best shows of the year so far, is returning this September. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC announced Thursday that the second season of Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed sitcom mockumentary is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Quinta Brunson-led sitcom mockumentary, which premiered last year and follows a small group of teachers working in an underfunded Philadelphia school as it attempts to navigate the challenges of providing an education for its students. Brunson, who created the series, stars as Janine Teagues, an unflappably optimistic second-grade teacher who cares deeply about her students and goes above and beyond to teach them.

Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season earlier this year, partway through the airing of the series’ first season. With only 13 episodes in season 1, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on one of the year’s best comedies before the new season arrives.