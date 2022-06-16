 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream

Square Enix will talk all things FF7

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Square Enix is celebrating all things Final Fantasy 7 on Thursday, June 16, as part of a 25th anniversary livestream that will dive deeply (but briefly) into the company’s seminal role-playing game and its sundry spinoffs, re-releases, and remake.

Final Fantasy fans can watch Thursday’s stream on Square Enix’s YouTube and Twitch channels starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. The publisher says to expect about 10 minutes’ worth of content during the Final Fantasy 25th Anniversary Celebration stream.

Square Enix has no shortage of Final Fantasy 7-related topics to discuss, including the remake released in 2020, which is still waiting for its next chapter, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. Then there’s Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, a new mobile role-playing game and entry in the multipart Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, and Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, the battle royale mobile game spinoff that Square Enix launched in 2021.

Who knows what else Square Enix might have in store for Final Fantasy 7’s silver anniversary? Tune in Thursday to find out.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Marvel’s next Disney Plus show is Wonder Man

By Owen S. Good
/ new

How Pixar ‘heroed up’ Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Redfall hosts will advance their campaign’s story, but their multiplayer friends won’t

By Owen S. Good
/ new

See A24’s adorable oddity Marcel the Shell With Shoes On early and for free

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Pokémon Go TCG Crossover Event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

League of Legends’ new champion Bel’Veth comes with an ocean of lore

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon