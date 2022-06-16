Redfall hosts will advance their campaign’s story, but their multiplayer friends won’t

For those wondering how Redfall would handle progression in a campaign that features cooperative multiplayer, Arkane Studios Austin has clarified that only the session’s host will actually advance through the game’s story. In other words, it’s another way Redfall is more like Borderlands than Left 4 Dead, despite the earliest impressions of the game.

Speaking to IGN on Wednesday, director Harvey Smith noted that limitation only applied to story or other missions; players who fight alongside friends will still keep any gear they acquire, and they will continue to rank up their character’s XP.

Earlier in development, Smith said Arkane designers “imagined a scenario where every mission you played, we check [a] box that you got credit for that.” But then they realized that “the story would be very confusing if you got to mission eight and it said, ‘Skip this one because you’ve already done it.”

Redfall stars four playable characters, all with unique abilities and weapons, for players to take through a campaign. However, once they choose that hero, they’re locked to them for the remainder of that save file, Smith said. There’s no switching heroes mid-campaign.

Redfall, from the makers of Dishonored and Prey, is an open-world first-person shooter in which players fight to survive in a coastal New England town that has been overrun by vampires. The game will launch sometime in the first half of 2023 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. The game will launch simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass.