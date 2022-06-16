 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to Steam

Square Enix’s FF7 remake has been exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Image: Square Enix

Square Enix’s updated remake of Final Fantasy 7 is coming to Steam on June 17, the publisher announced Thursday during a livestream celebrating the original game’s 25th anniversary. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the expanded version of the FF7 remake, will be made available through Valve’s digital storefront on Friday.

The Steam version will be Steam Deck “verified,” Final Fantasy brand manager Yoshinori Kitase confirmed during the stream.

The Windows PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was originally released via the Epic Games Store in December 2021 — six months before its Steam release.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in April 2020, nearly five years after it was first announced, on PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 version of the game, and its expanded Intergrade release, arrived the following year. Square Enix later brought Remake to Windows PC, via the Epic Games Store.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Capcom is finally making Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2, Rebirth, coming ‘next winter’

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is getting an HD remaster

By Julia Lee
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis gets new trailer, closed beta later this year

By Julia Lee
/ new

Watch the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Marvel’s next Disney Plus show is Wonder Man

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon