Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to Steam

Square Enix’s updated remake of Final Fantasy 7 is coming to Steam on June 17, the publisher announced Thursday during a livestream celebrating the original game’s 25th anniversary. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the expanded version of the FF7 remake, will be made available through Valve’s digital storefront on Friday.

The Steam version will be Steam Deck “verified,” Final Fantasy brand manager Yoshinori Kitase confirmed during the stream.

The Windows PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was originally released via the Epic Games Store in December 2021 — six months before its Steam release.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in April 2020, nearly five years after it was first announced, on PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 version of the game, and its expanded Intergrade release, arrived the following year. Square Enix later brought Remake to Windows PC, via the Epic Games Store.