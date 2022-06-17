Trigun Stampede anime announced, coming to Crunchyroll in 2023

Trigun, the sci-fi action series by manga author Yasuhiro Nightow, is getting a new anime. Japanese production company Toho announced today that an animated adaptation of the post-apocalyptic space western manga, Trigun Stampede, would premiere in 2023 and be simulcast on Crunchyroll.

The 3D CG anime will be produced by Studio Orange, known for anime such as Beastars, Land of the Lustrous, and Godzilla Singular Point. Along with the announcement, a new piece of concept art created by designer Kouji Tajima was released. It depicts series protagonist Vash sitting on a cliff overlooking a massive crashed starship trailing plumes of smoke.

25 years after the first anime series, #TRIGUN will

be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan’s best 3D animation

be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan's best 3D animation studio Orange

Set on a fictional planet known as “No Man’s Land,” the series follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunslinger whose pacifist nature clashes with his infamous reputation for leaving havoc and destruction in his wake. Hounded by sadistic bounty hunters and outlaws, Vash travels the barren expanse of the planet on a personal mission to protect as many lives as possible and thwart the genocidal machinations of his estranged brother, Knives.

The manga was previously adapted into a 26-episode anime series by Studio Madhouse that premiered in Japan in 1998 and aired on Adult Swim in 2003. A second adaptation, the animated film Trigun: Badlands, was produced by Madhouse and released in 2010.

More details regarding the anime will be revealed during a panel at Anime Expo 2022, where series creator Yasuhiro Nighthow, concept artist Kouji Tajima, as well as producers Kiyotaka Waki, Yoshihiro Watanabe, and Katsuhiro Takei will be in attendance.