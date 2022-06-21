 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The next Nintendo Direct will focus on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

20-minute presentation to air this week

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Nintendo will stream a 20-minute Nintendo Direct presentation this week, focusing on its next major release, the Monolith Soft role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow, Wednesday June 22, at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT. You can find it on YouTube.

Nintendo has been widely expected to preview its 2022 slate in a major Nintendo Direct this June, during — or at least near — the window traditionally occupied by E3. Several pundits agree that a June 29 date is likely, though Nintendo has yet to announce anything.

For now, its focus remains on the nearer future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released for Switch on July 29, two months earlier than originally planned.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Kraven the Hunter is an animal-loving antihero and ‘Spider-Man’s No. 1 rival’

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Far Cry 5, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and FIFA 22 hit Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Diablo Immortal’s Chinese launch delayed at last moment

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Stranger Things season 4 part 2’s trailer teases a showdown with Vecna

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Tony Hawk says remaster of Pro Skater 3 and 4 isn’t happening

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Jensen Ackles was very particular about his Soldier Boy voice on The Boys

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon