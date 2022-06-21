 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Far Cry 5, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and FIFA 22 hit Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks

By Petrana Radulovic
a Chinese military officer on a white horse brandishing a sword leads his forces into battle in Total War: Three Kingdoms Image: Creative Assembly/Sega

The back half of June brings a bunch of new games to consoles, cloud, and PC for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Two strategy games are available right now: the Shadowrun Trilogy, a cyberpunk cult hit from Paradox Interactive, is available for cloud and console, with turn-based strategy game Total War: Three Kingdoms on PC.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers who might be sad that FIFA 20 is leaving on June 30, don’t fret. FIFA 22 will hit Game Pass on June 23. Huzzah! Naraka: Bladepoint — a 60-player action combat game inspired by the legends of the Far East — also hits Game Pass on June 23. And on July 1, Far Cry 5 arrives on cloud, console, and PC.

As for game updates coming this month, the Bouncy Castle DLC for Golf With Your Friends is available now, along with the Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion and Minecraft’s Wild Update.

And as Xbox Game Pass giveth, Xbox Game Pass taketh away. Here are the titles leaving Game Pass at the end of the month:

  • FIFA 20
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Last Stop
  • MotoGP 20

