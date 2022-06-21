Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hits Steam, along with new DLC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ next premium DLC pack, Molten Mirrors, launches on Thursday, June 23, the same day the full game launches on Steam, following a three-month timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

Molten Mirrors is the third DLC in the Mirrors of Mystery expansion series, which began with Coiled Captors in April and Glutton’s Gamble in May. The expansions are available with the game’s $29.99 season pass, or for $9.99 individually. The game’s Chaotic Great Edition also includes access to all premium DLC. The main game and its DLC is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The news release announcing the launches confirmed the game’s seventh playable class, the “Blightcaller,” will join the game later this year in the fourth premium DLC pack, called Shattering Spectreglass. Gearbox Software offered this sneak preview image of the Blightcaller:

The Blightcaller “channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage,” the news release said. The Blightcaller can be combined with an existing build in the game’s multi-class system. Players can add a second class to their build after completing the early mission “Emotion of the Ocean.”

Tuesday’s statement said PC players’ save data can be transferred between the Epic Games Store and Steam platforms, “but will need to be moved manually.” Therefore, Gearbox “strongly recommends” making a backup copy of any save files before moving them from one to the other.