 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Guy makes a working Xbox Series X the size of a fridge

But will it fit in your gaming setup?

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Michael Pick, a YouTuber known for making a larger than life Nintendo Switch, has struck again. This time, the content creator published a video debuting his latest creation: A giant Xbox Series X that rivals a refrigerator in size and weight. (Because it wasn’t big enough already.)

The massive Xbox Series X holds the record for being the largest in the world. Standing at over 6.82 feet tall and 3.41 feet wide, this beefcake clocks in at over 250 pounds. Pick got the idea after seeing Microsoft’s infamous Xbox Series X that was actually a full-sized fridge.

Pick made a video documenting the process of building the giant console. He started with a relatively basic wooden exterior, but recreated specific elements on the console like the back connection ports as well as details on the top that, as he notes in the video, aren’t even on Microsoft’s official, full-sized Xbox Series X fridge.

According to Pick’s video, the hardest part was mimicking the curved top of the Xbox Series X. He made it by 3D printing a bunch of tiny sections and then gluing them all together. That step alone took two weeks, and Pick said that it really “helps this build come to life even though nobody will ever see the top” since it’s so tall.

The mammoth console functions by using a comparatively tiny, regular old Xbox Series X which is enclosed within the larger console housing. As you press a button on the giant Xbox, it sends a signal to an Arduino microcontroller, which tells a motor to press the button on the actual, regular-sized console.

After Pick finished the build, his team lugged it down to Texas to the YouTuber and artist, ZHC, who gave it a cartoony custom paint job. After a fresh coast of paint, it was finally ready to be donated it to the YMCA Youth and Teen Development Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Although young kids might need a step-ladder to reach the power button.)

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Iron Chef America’s Chairman is also one of the great action stars

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

How to kill the Varuna Point Rhino Shark boss in Raft

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to get everything in Minecraft’s 1.19 ‘The Wild’ update

By Mike Rougeau
/ new

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge secret collectibles

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Persona 3, 4, and 5 are also coming to PlayStation and Steam

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin
/ new

Developer acknowledges you can’t beat Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Nintendo Switch

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon