The Terminator will be back (in Call of Duty: Warzone)

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s fourth season of content arrives this week, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new Operator, new weapons, and all manner of ornate cosmetics — vampire skins, blue and pink guns, full-body golden armor, and other visual perks that scream “we’re definitely in season four of a video game.” The Terminator is also coming to Call of Duty.

According to a tease on social media and a breakdown of season 4’s battle pass, both the original cybernetic T-800 and the mimetic polyalloy-powered T-1000 Terminators are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone sometime this season as limited-time bundles. Activision promises more intel “sometime later this season,” but Call of Duty fans should expect to play as and against various models of Terminator, using knives, stabbing weapons, and possibly even plasma rifles in the 40-watt range.

The Terminators will join other ’80s action-movie icons like Die Hard’s John McClane and John Rambo, both of whom were added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War in 2021. (The T-800 Terminator and Rambo also squared off in Mortal Kombat 11, where both characters appeared as guest fighters in 2019 and 2020.)

More information about Call of Duty’s new season, Mercenaries of Fortune, which launches Wednesday, is available at the franchise’s official website.

The Terminator franchise most recently appeared in movie theaters with 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth film in the series and a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Dark Fate was a financial failure and planned sequels were reportedly canceled, but a new anime series based on the franchise is currently in development at Netflix with Ghost in the Shell and Haikyu!! studio Production I.G attached to produce.