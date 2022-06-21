Developer acknowledges you can’t beat Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Nintendo Switch

The rage of The Sith is unending, and so are bugs in games.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords (KOTOR 2) was released over 17 years ago, but the Nintendo Switch port has a game breaking bug that makes it impossible to complete the game. Developer Aspyr Media acknowledged the bug in a tweet on Monday.

Aspyr Media released The Sith Lords to Nintendo Switch on June 8. In a promotional tweet of the game, Twitter user Daniel Moore replied to the tweet asking if the company was aware that there is no way to complete the game, specifying that they were stuck on the Onderon Basilisk crash for a “week now.” In response, the company said that it’s a “known issue” but it can’t give an estimated date for a fix.

The Sith Lords is a third-person action game originally developed by Obsidian Entertainment. The game follows a lone Jedi who undertakes a mission to thwart the Sith plot to destroy the Jedi. Similar to previous games in the Knights of the Old Republic, it’s up to the player if they’ll embrace the Dark or Light side of the Force. It’s an early gem of Star Wars video games and has since been ported to mobile devices, MacOS, and Windows PC.