World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion coming by end of 2022

I guess the wait won’t dragon

By Cass Marshall
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Alexstrasza walks alongside a triumphantly roaring dragon. In the distance, dragons fly around a mountain temple with an arc of light in the sky. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The next World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, is set to launch later this year. While we still don’t have an exact release date for the upcoming expansion, which takes place on the long-lost Dragon Isles, it looks like it’s arriving earlier than some fans expected. Blizzard Entertainment shared the 2022 release window in a news release, along with information on how to pre-purchase the expansion and its bonus goodies.

The Dragon Isles takes players back from the Shadowlands and into Azeroth, where they’ll explore the ancestral homeland of the dragons. This includes four new zones, a level cap of 70, aerial travel via dragon, and a new character type in the powerful Dracthyr race with an Evoker hero class. The expansion also overhauls the game’s talent system, professions, and heads up display to encourage more gameplay variety and ways to advance your character.

Dragonflight’s base edition includes the expansion and Drakks, a little dragon pet, and will retail for $49.99. The Heroic edition ($69.99) includes Drakks, a cute Murloc dragon pet called Murkastrasza, a level-60 boost, and a Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount. The Epic edition ($89.99) includes all of the above, as well as diadem and cape cosmetics and 30 days of play time. There’s also a boxed collector’s set with an art book, pins, and a mousepad for $129.99.

There’s still a lot left to learn about Dragonflight, including the expansion’s antagonist and main goals. For now, we’ll just have to wait for the pre-expansion patch to fill us in with some more clues.

