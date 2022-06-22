YouTuber designs truly cursed Fortnite versions of Among Us crewmates

Fortnite sets a high bar for absurdity. It’s a game where characters like Rick Sanchez, Naruto, Darth Vader, and also two different likenesses of Tom Holland (Spider-Man Holland and Uncharted Holland) can take up arms in a 100-player battle royale arena.

Still, YouTuber Ryan, who goes by the monicker 12th Hour, manages to make its world even weirder and a whole lot creepier with his videos of “custom-made” events where he brings his original ideas to the wild world of the game. Most recently, he shared a video for an imagined event inspired by the viral hit mafia game, Among Us, that adds horrifyingly large crewmates to the world of Fortnite.

The event starts out by showing a Fortnite character hanging out around the purple-leaf forest of Reality Falls as a horrifyingly large, red crewmate looms in the distance. As the player character stands, the giant monstrosity starts approaching. The screen fades to black, and then cuts to a meeting of crewmates at an Emergency Meeting table from Among Us, covered with a Fortnite map. From, there, I won’t spoil what happens next — but it’s a little sussy. You can view the full clip below.

Fortnite X Among Us Event pic.twitter.com/a7owrZkKQu — 12th Hour (@l2thhour) June 19, 2022

These custom events aren’t an in-game mod, but instead involve a complicated process of recording and editing footage using visual effects. Ryan starts by recording in-game content to form the basis of the video. Then, he uses 3D motion tracking to put the Among Us character in the video, and make it seem like its actually in the game. He animates the crewmate using Blender software, touches it up with additional effects, and then it’s ready to watch. The Among Us clip took around three days of work to finish start to end.

Ryan initially made Fortnite montage videos, before moving on to making videos showing off customized gameplay. The first one he made, called “I Made Fortnite R-Rated,” nabbed over a million views, so he decided to keep making videos in a similar vein. When the new Among Us and Fortnite collab rolled out, he decided he wanted to build on the concept by creating a larger event around it. “I knew it would also be a blast to make, I mean a huge among us character in Fortnite, what doesn’t sound fun about that,” he told Polygon over Twitter.

For him, it’s about having fun with Fortnite and making content. “My favorite thing about making these events is just being able to be creative, having fun, learning and ultimately doing what I love,” he said.