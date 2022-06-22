 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sega’s new shooter is the closest we’ll get to stealing Jeff Bezos’ Funko Pop collection

Players will battle for pop culture merch in, uh, The Taint

By Michael McWhertor
Sega and Creative Assembly, the developer behind Alien: Isolation and the Total War games, revealed a brand-new multiplayer sci-fi first-person shooter called Hyenas on Wednesday. The new game, coming to consoles and PC, puts players in the role of a pack of scavengers who fight to steal “priceless pop culture loot from the Mars billionaires and rival crews.” As seen in Hyenas’ reveal trailer, that loot includes Sonic the Hedgehog figures, Rubik’s Cubes, and a very well-preserved pastrami on rye from Katz’s Delicatessen.

According to the game’s official description, in the fiction of Hyenas:

Earth is gone, the rich have colonised Mars and the rest of humanity is living their worst life in The Taint, a giant orbiting slum. While humanity is trying to survive, the Mars billionaires are more worried about fulfilling their nostalgic dreams. Plunderships, massive retail spacecrafts dedicated to selling salvaged pop-culture artefacts from Earth, our artefacts, at space-high prices to satisfy their desires.

Battles in Hyenas will take place in zero gravity, using futuristic weapons and defensive measures, like protective foam that can imprison your enemies or set up on-the-fly walls. Interested players can register to take part in an alpha test for Hyenas at the game’s official website.

Hyenas is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A release date was not announced.

