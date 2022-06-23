Super Stardust Portable sneaks onto PlayStation Plus Premium

Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service completes its rollout today with launches in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand — and it’s brought a little surprise with it, in the form of a new addition to the Classics catalog for Premium subscribers, in all regions.

That game is Super Stardust Portable, Housemarque’s 2008 handheld version of its classic arcade shoot-’em-up for the PSP. But you won’t find this little gem listed with all the other classic games in the PlayStation Plus tab — not yet, anyway. It’s only discoverable by searching for it, as one Reddit user found out.

Otherwise, the lineup hasn’t changed much from the North American launch last week. Eurogamer points out that, after a slow start at the Asian launch, Sony has now exceeded the number of games it initially promised to deliver on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. There are 833 games included currently for players on the top Premium tier — Sony had promised “up to 740.”

But for those territories where streaming isn’t available, the number will be much lower, since the bulk of the Classics catalog comprises more than 300 PS3 games, which can only be streamed.

European players also noted that many of the older classic games were only playable in 50 hertz PAL versions, as had been the case for the Asian launch. Sony revealed this morning that it plans to make NTSC versions — running at the full, faster, smoother 60 hertz — available for the “majority” of titles. (North American players get these by default.)

Not sure what to try next on Plus? Check out our list of the 17 best games in the PlayStation Plus catalog.