The 2022 Steam Summer Sale is live for the next two weeks

Another year, another massive Steam Summer Sale. Dubbed “Steam 3000,” this year’s sale is now live and ends on July 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

The sale prices range from high to low, offering players a chance to pick up classics like Titanfall 2 for next to nothing, or more modern titles like the PC version of God of War with a nice chunk shaved off the top.

The magic, however, lies in the middle. Cyberpunk 2077 is 50%, coming in at only $29.99. Monster Hunter Rise’s PC version, which came out earlier this year and has an expansion coming up in a few days, is 49% off.

There are tons of great deals to be had in the Steam sale, and scrolling through its many offerings over an afternoon is a good way to accidentally spend over your budget. But what you really want to look for are games that are a year or two old and are hitting that 30-60% off window for the first time. That’s how you can add Hitman 3, Resident Evil 8, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to your Steam Library for under $90.

The Steam Summer Sale is always a big deal for a variety of players. For those on a budget, the Steam Summer Sale is a gathering point for a year’s worth of purchases. And for the more spendthrift gamer, it’s a time to take low-stakes chances on some unknown titles.

But this year’s Steam Summer Sale has a bit of an unspoken angle to it. It’s the first Summer Sale since the introduction of the Steam Deck earlier this year. As a device, the Steam Deck makes PC gaming both accessible and mobile — two things most players wouldn’t normally associate with desktop games. For players who either have a new Steam Deck or are looking to get one soon, this sale represents the first chance to stock up on games that would otherwise pass them by or end up on a Nintendo Switch.