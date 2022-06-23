 clock menu more-arrow no yes

20 Nintendo Switch games worth buying in the latest sale

Grab games from Nintendo and many of its third-party partners

By Ryan Gilliam
Super Mario Odyssey - Mario and Cappy looking out of a window on the good ship Odyssey Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Nintendo is hosting a group of sales for the Nintendo Switch, which it’s calling the “Big Ol’ Super Sale.” The grouping is now live, and all of the sales end on July 7 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

This “Super Sale” includes games from Nintendo and its partners. Ubisoft, 2K, Monster Hunter, SEGA, Activision Blizzard, Devolver, and Annapurna all have their own storefronts. While all these groups have great games for sale, we’re going to primarily recommend games from the Nintendo section, as Nintendo rarely discounts its first-party games, and many third-party titles underperform on the Switch.

Most of the sales here are about 30% off, which is actually quite good for Nintendo-developed titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Maker 2. Here are 20 Nintendo Switch games worth picking up before the “Big Ol’ Super Sale” is over.

If the Nintendo Switch is your only gaming platform, and you don’t have other options to play third-party titles, it’s absolutely worth looking through the non-Nintendo offerings for more games like Borderlands, Assassin’s Creed 2, and more.

