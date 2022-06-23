 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dead Cells adds more difficulties, accessibility options

Developers added a suite of new accessibility features in a new update

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Dead Cells - leaping with a hammer Image: Motion Twin

Dead Cells, the high-difficulty Metroidvania rogue-like from Motion Twin, just got a hefty update. The “Breaking Barriers” update brings a suite of new accessibility features and difficulty levels to the game fives years after it initially released in early access.

Breaking Barriers is “all about making Dead Cells more accessible to everyone,” the developers explained in a video. The update will add two main sets of options to the game — accessibility and an assist mode — and it’s live on Windows PC and consoles now.

The accessibility options will help players with visual cues and mobility, whereas the assist mode will allow players to tweak the difficulty of the game. The assist mode will bring completely new options, like an “auto-hit” mode that will target nearby enemies, and a continue mode that will allow you to restart each run at the beginning of the biome rather starting over entirely. There’s a lot of new features and you can check it all out in the patch notes.

The developers said while they initially imagined Dead Cells to be “tough but fair,” this was barring some players from playing the game. “The new options that we’re introducing here should allow these players to make specific, tailored adjustments to the game to remove the barrier preventing them from having that experience, rather than introducing arbitrary difficulty options,” a developer said.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix Spy Kids reboot will star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Jon Snow series is real and it was Kit Harington’s idea, George R.R. Martin says

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Disney teases new photo of Santa Clause series ... without Bernard the Hot Elf

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

5 things to know about Overwatch 2 from Blizzard’s Reddit Q&A

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Chris Hemsworth ‘does’ the splits in new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

By Pete Volk
/ new

Raft Temperance story island walkthrough

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon