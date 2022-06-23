Netflix Spy Kids reboot will star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

Spy Kids creator Robert Rodriguez has found the cast for his upcoming reboot of the spy family movie franchise. The sequel from Netflix, Skydance, and Spyglass will introduce fans to a new family of spies. The new cast includes: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Zachary Levi (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok), Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson.

The plot details on the movie are still thin, but Rodriguez said when the movie was announced that it would focus on a new “multicultural family” of spies. Rodriguez released the first Spy Kids movie in 2001, which went to spawn on two sequels and then a half-sequel and spinoff. The earlier movies followed the Cortez family, played by Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara.

Rodriguez will return to write, direct, and produce the sequel with Racer Max serving as a co-writer on the film. Rodriguez’s career contains multitude, having directed R-rated action-thrillers like Machete and Desperado as well as plenty of kid-friendly action-comedies, like the Spy Kids franchise, The Adventures Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D and Neflix’s We Can Be Heroes.