FromSoftware’s next game in final stages of development, Elden Ring updates coming

FromSoftware is busy. Just a few months after delivering Elden Ring, the game director behind it, Hidetaka Miyazaki, says his company’s next project is already in the final stages of development, according to a new interview with Japanese-language publication 4Gamer.

The next game coming from FromSoftware could very well be a new entry in the Armored Core franchise, based on a substantial and legitimate-looking leak from January. Miyazaki has hinted at a revival of the mech-action franchise for years. Armored Core: Verdict Day, released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is the most recent entry.

Miyazaki also said that more Elden Ring updates are planned, but it’s unclear whether he means additional content — FromSoftware has not announced any sort of expansion yet — or balance changes and fixes for its open-world RPG. The developer’s Dark Souls series and Bloodborne saw substantial post-release content additions in the form of new expansions. But a more recent title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, received a much smaller update — in 2020, FromSoftware updated its samurai-action game with a boss rush mode, new costumes, and brief recordings of gameplay called Remnants.

In the interview, Miyazaki also indicates that he’s in the process of directing his next game and that he wants to tackle a more “abstract” approach to fantasy. But Miyazaki isn’t the only one sitting in the director’s chair at FromSoftware; he says multiple games are in development lead by other staffers. The developer is growing (and improving its wages), Miyazaki says, and like many other game developers, is recruiting for new talent.