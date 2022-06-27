New Nintendo Direct ‘Mini’ coming June 28

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 28, focusing on content from the company’s third-party publishing partners.

Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo said in an announcement, and will be available to watch on-demand at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. (In other words, feel free to skip around as soon as the video goes live.)

Games from Nintendo’s publishing partners that could make an appearance in the new Nintendo Direct include Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion, Square Enix’s Live A Live remake, Bandai Namco’s Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, and Sega and PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta 3 (which Nintendo is publishing). Square Enix also has a long list of remakes and sequels in development, including a rumored remake of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, an “HD-2D” remake of Dragon Quest 3, and Dragon Quest Treasures, a prequel of sorts to Dragon Quest 11.

Of course, we can also count Team Cherry among Nintendo’s potential partners, who will maybe, finally give us more information about Hollow Knight: Silksong after its recent gameplay reveal.