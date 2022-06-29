PlayStation Plus offers Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan in July

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get access to three free games this July: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. Both the PlayStation 4 and 5 versions of Crash Bandicoot 4 and Arcadegeddon will be available for subscribers — Man of Medan doesn’t have a native PS5 version, but is playable via backward compatibility.

Those three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers on Tuesday, July 5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time from developer Toys For Bob brings back the beloved marsupial. Like the three games that proceeded it, it’s a challenging platformer where Crash or his sister Coco must thwart the evil Dr. Neo Cortex. Polygon’s review said the game wasa throwback to classic ’90s platformer action, but not in a good way, with Crash 4 feeling “stubbornly stuck in the past.”

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is the first of the Dark Pictures games — an anthology series made by Supermassive Games, the creators behind Until Dawn and, most recently, The Quarry. Starring Shawn Ashmore, the game originally launched in 2019. It tells the tale of an abandoned military ship from World War II and what happens when a group of unsuspecting young friends stumble upon it in the middle of the ocean.

Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer game from 2021, with characters that look like they’ve been pulled from the 2001 classic Osmosis Jones. In Arcadegeddon, players can jump in solo or with some friends to take on waves of enemies or even other players in ever-changing arenas and mini-games.

Essential subscribers and above can still grab June’s PlayStation Plus games before they go away on July 4: God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.