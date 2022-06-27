Spy x Family returns this October with one of the manga’s best characters

Spy x Family’s next batch of episodes will return this October. A short new trailer shows a new high stakes mission — and more importantly, a glimpse of the family’s very good dog, Bond.

The anime, one of our favorites of the year so far, follows Twilight, a spy who is on a mission to infiltrate a fancy prep school. In order to do so, he needs to assume the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and assemble a fake family. As if juggling a new child and wife wasn’t hard enough, his adopted daughter Anya is a psychic and his fake wife Yor also happens to be an assassin.

In the last episode of the first half of the first season, Loid takes his family to the aquarium, because their neighbors are getting suspicious that the family doesn’t spend much time together. But while there, he embarks on another secret spy mission and must infiltrate the penguin exhibit. Just a typical taste of the domestic life and high-stakes spy action in most Spy x Family episodes!

The first batch of Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.