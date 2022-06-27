Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie has some competition from Danny Ricciardo’s new show

McLaren Racing driver Danny Ricciardo is producing a fictional live-action show set in the world of Formula 1 for Hulu, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show is expected to have half-hour episodes, but not many more details are known yet about the project.

This is the latest in a slate of projects around F1, the highest-profile motorsport competition in the world, since the success of Netflix’s popular and critically acclaimed docuseries Drive to Survive. The show has led to a surge in popularity for F1 in the United States in particular. The Australian Ricciardo was one of the breakout stars of the show, as one of the focal points of its first season.

Ricciardo’s project joins the recently announced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. That movie, recently acquired by Apple, will follow Pitt as a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor an younger upcoming driver, and will also be produced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Apple will also be releasing a documentary about the life and career of Hamilton, one of the most remarkable athletes of his generation.

