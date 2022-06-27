Adult Swim’s Uzumaki adaptation has been delayed again

Adult Swim’s anticipated anime adaptation of Uzumaki, the acclaimed horror manga from Junji Ito, has once been delayed again.

The official Twitter account for the anime, which was previously slated to premiere this October, announced the adaptation would again be delayed. The statement cited the production team’s request for additional time to faithfully recreate the designs and line work of Ito’s magnum opus.

An important update for our Uzumaki Anime. pic.twitter.com/J3auulSvTI — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 27, 2022

No premiere date has been announced yet, but a new one will be announced sometime in the near future. Originally announced in 2019 for a 2020 release, the production of the anime was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and later rescheduled for October of this year.

The four-episode miniseries is set to retell the story of Ito’s original manga, which follows the lives of several citizens of the fictional city of Kurouzu-cho who are afflicted by a supernatural curse involving spirals. The Uzumaki anime is being directed by Hiroshi Nagahama of Mushishi and The Flowers of Evil fame and being produced by animation studio Drive, with a score by Hereditary composer Colin Stetson.

Nagahama’s adaptation of Uzumaki isn’t the only anime based on Junji Ito’s work on the horizon, as Netflix recently announced the anime anthology Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, set to premiere next year.