Gotham Knights’ version of Robin can teleport, so who needs Batman?

Ahead of Gotham Knights’ October release date, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is spotlighting one of the four playable character — Robin. Robin, alongside Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, takes over Batman’s job to protect Gotham city in WB Games Montréal superhero action role-playing game. Two previous trailers showcased Red Hood and Nightwing.

The new trailer shows Robin — Tim Drake, the third Robin under Batman in this particular timeline — using a staff to fight his way through the city’s bad guys. Developer WB Games Montréal noted in a news release that Robin is also a master in “stealth techniques, psychological warfare and deductive reasoning.”

Here’s what else WB Games Montréal had to say:

Using teleportation technology from the Justice League satellite, Robin can zap himself across the battlefield, utilizing speed and surprise to his advantage in a fight. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in natural intelligence, with detective skills that are on par with, if not even better than, Batman himself. Robin deeply believes that Gotham City needs a Batman and aspires to one day take up the mantle himself. And when the time comes, he will be ready.

Yes, Robin can teleport using Justice League equipment. Robin, of course, doesn’t have any actual superpowers — like the rest of the Bat family, they’re regular people acting as vigilantes, and providing them with Justice League technology seems to be a way to differentiate the heroes a bit.

Gotham Knights is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Oct. 25. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were canceled this year.