 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nier: Automata comes to Nintendo Switch this fall

‘End of YorHa Edition’ will include platform-exclusive costumes

By Owen S. Good
/ new
A close-up shot of 2B from Nier: Automata Image: PlatinumGames/Square Enix

Nier: Automata will launch this fall for Nintendo Switch as Nier Automata: The End of YorHa Edition, Square Enix announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct third-party showcase.

The re-release of the acclaimed 2017 action role-playing game will include all previously released content, modes, and costumes, the publisher said. That apparently means the April 2017 “3C3C1D119440927” DLC add-on, which added new costumes and customization options, new battle colosseums, and even boss fights (literally) against the presidents of Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames.

The Nintendo Switch version will also get costumes exclusive to that platform. Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition will launch on Oct. 6.

Nier Automata launched in late winter 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and was followed in 2018 by Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition for Xbox One. It’s a sequel to 2010’s Nier, which was also re-released for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in April 2021 as Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon