Nier: Automata comes to Nintendo Switch this fall

Nier: Automata will launch this fall for Nintendo Switch as Nier Automata: The End of YorHa Edition, Square Enix announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct third-party showcase.

The re-release of the acclaimed 2017 action role-playing game will include all previously released content, modes, and costumes, the publisher said. That apparently means the April 2017 “3C3C1D119440927” DLC add-on, which added new costumes and customization options, new battle colosseums, and even boss fights (literally) against the presidents of Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames.

The Nintendo Switch version will also get costumes exclusive to that platform. Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition will launch on Oct. 6.

Nier Automata launched in late winter 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and was followed in 2018 by Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition for Xbox One. It’s a sequel to 2010’s Nier, which was also re-released for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in April 2021 as Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.