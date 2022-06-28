Persona series coming to Switch, starting with Persona 5 Royal in October

Some of the Persona series’ biggest games are finally coming to Nintendo Switch. During its Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, Atlus and Nintendo announced that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are coming to Switch, with releases starting in October.

The first of Atlus’ trio of role-playing games to arrive on Nintendo’s console will be Persona 5 Royal, which will come out on Oct. 21. The other two games will follow at some point in the future, but for now are only listed as “coming soon.”

These new titles aren’t the first time the Persona series has made its way to Switch. Nintendo’s console also has Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, but neither of those are the mainline RPGs that the series is known for. Joker, Persona 5’s main character, also appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as one of the game’s DLC characters.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after Atlus revealed that the three Persona games are also heading to PC via Steam, PlayStation platforms, and Xbox consoles. Persona 5 Royal has the same release date for these platforms that it does for Switch, which likely means that the Switch versions of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden won’t be released until sometime in 2023.