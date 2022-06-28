 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Square Enix’s Harvestella is a new life sim farming game with a deadly twist

Farm crops, make friends, save the town

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Harvestella is a new life simulation RPG from Square Enix, and it looks like an intriguing take on a chill vibes genre of game. If you’re familiar with games like Stardew Valley, a lot of Harvestella will look familiar to you: You’ll farm crops, cook delicious meals, and trek through fields to collect materials. You chill with villagers and milk cows.

Seasons will flow from one to another, coloring the environment in distinct ways. But where things get interesting is that beyond spring, summer, fall, and winter, Harvestella has a different season, Quietus, also known as the Death Season. The protagonist, Ein, must find a way to stop Quietus from wreaking havoc on their farm and home.

We also got to see what combat looks like in Harvestella, with some RPG-style combat. This is a full 3D world, which is an interesting perspective on a life simulator. Harvestella is set to be released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on Nov. 4.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon