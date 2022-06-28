 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mega Man Battle Network 10-game collection coming in 2023

Capcom’s beloved Game Boy Advance series returns in collected form

By Michael McWhertor
new

Capcom is bringing the Mega Man Battle Network games back in 2023. On Tuesday, Capcom revealed the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, a 10-game compilation of Game Boy Advance-era tactical role-playing games based on the Mega Man franchise.

The Battle Network series kicked off in 2001 with Mega Man Battle Network, a game set in an alternate Mega Man universe where computer programs and networking, not robotics, drive technological progress. In the series fiction, players battle a criminal organization known as the WWW (World Three) across an ever-expanding computer network by controlling MegaMan.EXE and utilizing Battle Chips, programs that fend off viruses and hackers. The Mega Man Battle Network games were heavily inspired by the Pokémon series and used trading card-like game mechanics. Starting with Mega Man Battle Network 3, Capcom released the games in pairs à la Pokémon Red and Blue.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC — will include the following games:

  • Mega Man Battle Network
  • Mega Man Battle Network 2
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue
  • Mega Man Battle Network 3 White
  • Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon
  • Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team ProtoMan
  • Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

In addition to the games, the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also feature an art gallery with more than 1,000 illustrations and a music collection spanning 150 songs.

Capcom has released multiple Mega Man collections in recent years, including the Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection.

