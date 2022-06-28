 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch the new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Nintendo’s third-party partners have lots of news

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Nintendo has a new “fun-size” Nintendo Direct presentation full of new games and updates from its third-party publishing partners. You can watch Tuesday’s new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase in its entirety, right now, via YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase runs about 25 minutes, and is available to watch on-demand starting at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. So feel free to skip around for the news you want. No waiting required.

Expect to see new games and new announcements from Nintendo’s partners, like Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and others during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. Nintendo itself already has a busy year ahead, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Bayonetta 3, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (hopefully) still to come in 2022.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon