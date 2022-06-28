Watch the new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Nintendo has a new “fun-size” Nintendo Direct presentation full of new games and updates from its third-party publishing partners. You can watch Tuesday’s new Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase in its entirety, right now, via YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase runs about 25 minutes, and is available to watch on-demand starting at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. So feel free to skip around for the news you want. No waiting required.

Expect to see new games and new announcements from Nintendo’s partners, like Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and others during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. Nintendo itself already has a busy year ahead, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Bayonetta 3, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (hopefully) still to come in 2022.