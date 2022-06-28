 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hocus Pocus 2 teaser brings back The Sanderson sisters, 29 years later

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return to their iconic roles

The witches are back, baby. And by witches, we mean the Sanderson Sisters, the three iconic villains from 1993’s cult classic spooky comedy Hocus Pocus. The first teaser for the upcoming sequel shows the witchy sisters crashing Salem yet again.

This time, though, they’re summoned by two teenage girls, who perform a dark ritual in the hope of activating any witch powers (relatable, tbh). Instead, they accidentally summon the theatrical, child-eating Sanderson Sisters. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles.

The original Hocus Pocus, directed by High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, did not do well critically, but home video and television broadcasting turned it into a Halloween classic. Nowadays, it’s a staple of not-so-scary movies — not to mention a huge source of tourism revenue for the town of Salem. Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, and Hannah Waddingham join the cast, along with Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham. The sequel is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and will hit Disney Plus on September 30.

