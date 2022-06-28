 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is the newest game from Sayonara Wild Hearts developers

Simogo’s next is a dreamy, surreal murder mystery

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Simogo, the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, has revealed its next game, out next year. Like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes looks dreamy and surreal — but, since it’s a non-linear puzzle adventure centered on a chilling murder mystery, it’s likely to be way more macabre.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes takes place in a mysterious old manor in central Europe. A woman wanders through the halls, solving puzzles in order to find out just what happened here. As the game summary hints, it could be more than just a single murder. Or it could just be a fun treasure hunt! There are some enigmatic characters wandering the halls as well (and also a good dog carrying a letter). The mostly black-and-white trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of plot, but it does provide a rich atmosphere — and glimpses of those titular laser eyes.

The game will hit Nintendo Switch and Steam sometime in 2023.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon