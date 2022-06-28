 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Co-op game Blanc is the cutest thing you’ll see all morning

SO. DANG. CUTE.

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

A new hand-drawn game from Gearbox Publishing and Casus Ludi will melt your heart.

Blanc follows a wee little wolf cub and a tiny fawn, separated from their families after a snowstorm. The unlikely friends must work together to get home, each of them with different strengths and weaknesses. For instance, the fawn can jump higher, but the wolf can squeeze into smaller places. And, oh my God, my heart is melting from the cuteness overload in just the first trailer. Look at them snuggle up together on a cold winter night! AHHHHH!

Rendered entirely in black and white, this hand-drawn game is also entirely text-free. Blanc is designed to be played collaboratively, either through local or online play, and to be an all-ages experience with a heart-warming story and simple controls. Also, have I mentioned how dang cute it looks?

Blanc launches in February 2023 on Nintendo Switch and on the Epic and Steam stores.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon