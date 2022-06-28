Xbox Games with Gold for July’s lineup delivers Torchlight. Again.

Four more games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in July: Torchlight, the 11-year-old hack-and-slash dungeon crawler; Thrillville: Off the Rails, an even older amusement park simulator for consoles, and two obscure puzzlers for Xbox One.

Torchlight was earlier offered on Xbox Live Games with Gold in August 2019. Beasts of Maravilla Island and Relicta are available for Xbox One and playable on Xbox Series X; Thrillville: Off the Rails and Torchlight are Xbox 360 games, playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X with backward compatibility.

Here are the games and their availability windows:

Beasts of Maravilla Island ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1-31

Relicta ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to Aug. 15

Thrillville: Off the Rails ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1-15

Torchlight ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16-31

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of June’s Games with Gold — Raskulls for Xbox 360 and Aven Colony for Xbox One — until Thursday, June 30.