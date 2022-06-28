 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Xbox Games with Gold for July’s lineup delivers Torchlight. Again.

We got the 2011 dungeon crawler on GwG in August 2019

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Xbox’s Games with Gold logo on a green background Image: James Bareham/Polygon

Four more games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in July: Torchlight, the 11-year-old hack-and-slash dungeon crawler; Thrillville: Off the Rails, an even older amusement park simulator for consoles, and two obscure puzzlers for Xbox One.

Torchlight was earlier offered on Xbox Live Games with Gold in August 2019. Beasts of Maravilla Island and Relicta are available for Xbox One and playable on Xbox Series X; Thrillville: Off the Rails and Torchlight are Xbox 360 games, playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X with backward compatibility.

Here are the games and their availability windows:

  • Beasts of Maravilla Island ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1-31
  • Relicta ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16 to Aug. 15
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1-15
  • Torchlight ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16-31

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of June’s Games with GoldRaskulls for Xbox 360 and Aven Colony for Xbox One — until Thursday, June 30.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon