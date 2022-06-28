Return to Monkey Island trailer shows off long-awaited sequel’s first gameplay

Return to Monkey Island was announced back in April of this year by series creator, Ron Gilbert, but the game didn’t have a trailer until now. The first look premiered during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. Return to Monkey Island is set to be released later this year.

The trailer was only a brief glimpse of the game in action, but it was the first look we’ve had at a new mainline Monkey Island game since 1991. The game retains the styles of the first two games, with their 2D animation and vibrant (but still pirate-y) colors, while updating the quality and resolution to give a gorgeous mix of modern graphics and classic style.

Return to Monkey Island’s website also got an update with the release of this new trailer, and is now a text-based adventure game that lets you have a brief dialog with Stan S. Stanman. Stan is a somewhat sketchy salesman from the previous games. On the website, he’s been thrown in jail for “marketing related crimes,” which may or may not have involved the attempted sale of some items that aren’t fungible. He’s got more to say than that though, and new info on the sequel, if you continue his dialogue on the website.

Return to Monkey Island is a sequel to the first two games in the series and brings back many of its most lovable characters, including the main character, Guybrush Threepwood and his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. Along with the characters, the game will also bring back Guybrush voice actor, Dominic Armato, as well as composers Michael Land, Peter McConnell, and Clint Bajakian.